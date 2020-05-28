Pag-IBIG backs Balik Probinsya

STATE-RUN Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) fully supports the Balik Probinsya program of the government by making sure low cost housing is made available and funded.

“We will fully support the Balik Probinsya Program and as we have assured the private developer partners, we will cover the mortgages taken by members so long as they provide good quality low cost housing especially in the provinces,” Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Acmad Moti said during the Manila Times Online Forum.

Moti said there was a 6.5 million low cost housing demand that needs to be fulfilled. He said Pag-IBIG Fund has allocated P10 billion for low cost housing projects this year.

The Balik Probinsya Program spearheaded by Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has been adopted by the national government to “decongest” the cities and further develop the countryside through economic and sustainable development.