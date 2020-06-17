Pag-IBIG extends remittance deadline anew

The Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) is giving employers more time to remit the Pag-IBIG monthly savings or contributions and short-term loan payments of its employees as businesses gradually resume operations after quarantine rules were eased across the country.

Eduardo del Rosario.

In a statement on Wednesday, Human Settlements Secretary Eduardo del Rosario said his agency had “extended the deadline and are giving employers up to June 30 to remit their employees’ Pag-IBIG monthly savings and short-term loan payments, so they [can] have more time to process their payrolls during this period.”

“This is yet another way that we are helping businesses and their employees as we continue with our nation’s journey to recovery under the lead of President [Rodrigo] Duterte,” he added.

According to del Rosario, who also heads the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board, the extension covers remittances due in March, April and May, and shall assist nearly 312,000 public- and private-sector employers.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy Moti said the latest move was the second time the agency extended its payment deadline for employers. He added that while Pag-IBIG had opened all its branches and made electronic payment channels available, the newest extension was expected to spread out the volume of transactions from both employers and members.

“We recognize the key role that our employers play in ensuring that our Filipino workers maintain their active membership with [the] Pag-IBIG Fund. That’s why we are giving them another 15 days to remit the Pag-IBIG monthly savings and short-term loan payments of their employees without incurring penalties and interest,” Moti said.

“We hope that this move would help ease their concerns, as their businesses resume and as the nation transitions to the ‘new normal,’” he added.