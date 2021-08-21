Pag-IBIG Fund develops new loan program

THE state-run House Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) has announced that it is developing a new scheme for its members who are looking for additional home loans.

“We have one (loan program) in the works. It is called HEAL or Home Equity Appreciation Loan,” Pag-IBIG spokesman Kalin Franco Garcia announced during the Laging Hand press briefing on Saturday.

Garcia did not elaborate, but the HEAL Program, according to Pag-IBIG Fund Circular 446, aims to allow existing housing loan borrowers/installment buyers to take out a second loan to finance house improvements and other family needs.

Borrowers must be active members of the Fund; they must be at least 65 years old at the time of application and no more than 70 years old at maturity; they must have the legal capacity to acquire and encumber real property, if applicable; and they must have passed Pag-lBIG’s satisfactory background/credit and employment/business check.

They must also have an existing housing account that has been open for at least five years as of the application date, and no outstanding Pag-IBIG short-term loan in arrears.

“All existing housing loan/installment account/s, either as principal borrower/buyer or co-borrower/co-buyer, must have been paid regularly within the last twelve months immediately prior to the date of application, without any payment made beyond the last day of the applicable month due,” Pag-IBIG added.