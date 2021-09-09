Pag-IBIG provides longer payment term for loans

Pag-IBIG Fund has made its cash loans more affordable by lengthening its payment term to three years, its top officials announced on Thursday.

“This year, we are lengthening the term of our cash loans from two years to three years to give borrowers more time to pay off their, and more importantly, to make its monthly payments lower. This is our response to the call of President Duterte to provide the necessary services to help more Filipinos to recover from the pandemic,” said Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario, Chairman of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Pag-IBIG Fund’s cash loans come in the form of a Multi-Purpose Loan and a Calamity Loan for areas under a state of calamity. Qualified members can borrow up to 80 percent of their total Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, which consists of their monthly savings, their employer’s counterpart contributions, and dividends earned annually. The proceeds can then be used to pay for tuition fees, medical expenses, minor home improvement, as capital for small businesses, or as emergency fund during calamities.

“Pag-IBIG cash loans are paid over the course of 24 months. And now, our members have the option to extend the term to 36 months. By choosing the longer payment period, members can enjoy significantly lower monthly payments,” said Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti.

He added that by their calculations, they have reduced monthly payments by almost a third. With the average cash loan amounting to P20,000, members pay P1,016.52 per month for an MPL, and P897.23 per month for a calamity loan under a two-year payment term. However, with the new three-year payment term option, the amount of each monthly payment will be reduced to only P734.57 a month for an MPL, and P615.72 a month for a calamity loan. With payments spread out over a longer period, monthly payments were brought down by 28 percent for the MPL and 31% for the Calamity Loan.

“We recognize that these are challenging times, and we are doing all we can to help our members as the health emergency continues,” Moti said.