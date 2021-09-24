PAG-IBIG RECORDS NEW HIGHS IN JAN-AUG

STATE-RUN Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) said its members availed of its housing loan and voluntary savings program in unprecedented numbers in the first eight months of the year.

According to its statement released on Friday, home loans totaled P58.52 billion from January to August, assisting 57,235 members in realizing their dream of homeownership. Members’ savings via the voluntary Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) Savings program, on the other hand, hit P17.73 billion.

Pag-IBIG Fund said it released P58.52 billion in home loans from January to August, up from P29.9 billion last year and a 14-percent increase over the previous record-high of P51.54 billion released during the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, MP2 collections reached P17.73 billion in the first eight months of this year, surpassing the P13.3 billion record set in 2020 by 33 percent and expanding at a rate of 124 percent year-on-year, it underscored.

“Pag-IBIG Fund has remained resilient and responsive to the needs of its members and stakeholders despite the many challenges that the pandemic continues to bring,” Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario was quoted as saying during the Fund’s virtual stakeholders’ accomplishment report.

He went on to say that Pag-IBIG’s success in raising funds for the housing industry not only aids in bringing the country’s housing roadmap closer to reality, but is also critical to the country’s economic recovery.

The fund said its chief executive officer, Acmad Rizaldy Moti, expressed optimism the agency will finish the year well, especially as the government speeds up its immunization program in the hope of reopening the economy.



He added the agency would continue to build responsive initiatives in order to assist members and stakeholders in their rehabilitation.

“The continued trust of our members and stakeholders gives us the confidence that we shall achieve another best year in fulfilling our mandates. In return, we shall remain as their reliable partner by providing programs that address their needs, especially during this health crisis,” Moti noted.