Pagadian on tighter security for 100,000 expected at Sto. Niño feast

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur—-Authorities here increased security for the expected influx of an estimated 100,000 visitors and devotees in the runup to the feast of Sto. Niño on Sunday (Jan. 19).

The feast also coincides with the culmination of the local government’s weeklong Pasalamat Festival that began last Jan. 10.

Lt. Col. Alvin Saguban, Pagadian City police chief, said police already teamed up with the Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion, Army reservists and village workers to keep peace and order during the popular religious fesst.

“We have everything ironed out already,” Saguban said.

The influx of devotees would start on Saturday (Jan. 18) at the city’s wharf, for the dawn Mass, after which hundreds of boats will take part in a flubial procession.

Religious events will be centered in the Sto. Niño Cathedral at San Francisco village until Sunday.

The city government’s Pasalamat Festival will culminate on Sunday with a street dancing competition that depicts devotion to the Child Jesus.

At least 26 contingents from schools and villages were expected to compete for a P500,000 grand prize.

The increase in the grand prize had driven interest among participants.

