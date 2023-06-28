Pagasa: 3-4 cyclones may develop, enter PH in July

MANILA, Philippines — Three to four tropical cyclones may develop and enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in July, said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Benison Estareja on Thursday.

“Pagsapit ng buwan ng Hulyo, posible po ang three to four na bagyo na papasok ng PAR. Posible itong mag landfall sa mainland Luzon o Eastern Visayas or mag enhance ng habagat,” said Estareja in a public weather forecast.

(By the month of July, at least three to four tropical cyclones may enter PAR. These cyclones may make landfall in mainland Luzon or Eastern Visayas, or it may enhance the southwest monsoon.)

He then noted that the formation of tropical cyclones remained less likely in the next three days. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally called “habagat,” is still bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers in Southern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Visayas.

“For now, mataas ang tiyansa ng pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Mimaropa, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, at lalawigan ng Pangasinan dulot ng southwest monsoon. Asahan ang makulimlim na panahon sa umaga pa lang at mataas ang tiyansa ng light to moderate to at times heavy rains,” said Estareja.

(For now, there is a high probability of rain in most parts of Mimaropa, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and the province of Pangasinan due to the southwest monsoon. Expect overcast skies in the morning as well as a high chance of moderate to heavy rains.)

By Friday, most parts of Luzon will still be affected by the southwest monsoon, according to Estareja, but in the first few days of July, this weather system will slightly weaken, leading it only to reach the western section of Luzon.

The rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

The forecast temperature range in the country’s key areas and cities on Thursday are as follows:

Metro Manila – 26°C to 32°C

Tagaytay – 22°C to 29°C

Baguio – 17°C to 24°C

Laoag – 26°C to 32°C

Tuguegarao – 25°C to 33°C

Legazpi – 26°C to 31°C

Puerto Princesa – 25°C to 31°C

Kalayaan Islands – 25°C to 32°C

Iloilo – 25°C to 32°C

Cebu – 27°C to 33°C

Tacloban – 26°C to 32°C

Cagayan de Oro – 24°C to 31°C

Zamboanga – 25°C to 34°C

Davao – 24°C to 32°C

