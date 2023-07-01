Pagasa: 3 – 4 July storms expected; fair Sunday weather seen

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines – Three to four tropical cyclones are forecast to hit the country this July, the state weather bureau said Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather forecaster Rhea Torres, however, said no low pressure area or storm is expected in the next few days.

“Ngayon po ay wala tayong mino-monitor na low pressure area o bagyo sa loob at labas ng Philippine area of responsibility, and in the next two to three days ay wala rin taying nakikitang sama ng panahon na makaka-apekto sa alin mang bahagi ng ating bansa,” Torres said.

FEATURED STORIES

(No LPA or storm is being monitored in and around PAR, and in the next two to three days, we do not see any weather disturbance which will affect any part of the country.)

Fair Sunday

Meanwhile, generally fair weather with possible isolated rain showers are expected on Sunday.

“Maaliwalas na panahon pa rin ang maasahan natin bukas at sa darating na mga araw at makakaranas pa rin tayo ng mga isolated thunderstorms, kaya kung lalabas ng mga tahanan ay magdala po tayo ng payong,” Torres said.

(Fair weather is expected on Sunday with isolated thunderstorms and rain showers, hence, keep an umbrella handy.)

“Sa Visayas at Mindanao, magiging maaliwalas pa rin ang panahon mula umaga hanggang tanghali, ngunit may tiyansa pa rin ng mga isolated thunderstorms sa hapon at gabi,” added Torres.

(In the Visayas and Mindanao. generally fair weather will prevail in the morning until noontime, while isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.)

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>