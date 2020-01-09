Pagasa: ‘Amihan’ to bring cloudy skies with light rains over Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Luzon, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the amihan will bring cloudy skies with light rains over the Cordilllera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the amihan.

The easterlies, meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao and Eastern Visayas.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers is expected over the rest of Visayas due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

