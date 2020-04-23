Pagasa: Brace for hot, humid Friday

Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow, according to Ezra Bulquerin, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in a 4 a.m. weather update.

MANILA, Philippines – Another hot and humid day is expected nationwide on Friday due to the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, the state weather bureau reported.

Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

“For the next three to five days, wala naman po tayong namomonitor na sama ng panahon o LPA (Low Pressure Area) na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa (there is no weather disturbance or LPA that could affect the weather condition in the country),” said Bulquerin.

Meanwhile, a gale warning was raised in the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon.

“Ipinagbabawal po muna ang paglaot ng mga kababayan nating mangingisda o ‘yung may maliit na sasakyang pandagat sa area na ‘yan (Fishermen and those will small fishing vessels are advised against setting sail in the said areas),” Bulquerin said.

“For the rest of seaboard ng (of) northern Luzon dyan po sa may (in the) eastern part, makakaranas ng moderate to rough kaya’t ibayong pag-iingat lamang po (the sea condition will be moderate to rough so fishermen are advised to be extra careful),” Bulquerin added.

Forecast temperature range in key cities:

Metro Manila: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius