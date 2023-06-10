Pagasa: Chedeng to exit PAR within next 2 days but habagat may still bring rain

MANILA, Philippines— The southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain, thunder, and lightning to western parts of the country on Saturday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

These overcast skies and scattered disturbances will affect southern Luzon, and western sections of Visayas and Mindanao— bringing high chances of rain to Metro Manila and western areas of Luzon and Visayas in particular, said weather specialist Daniel Villamil in a morning forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enhanced by Typhoon Chedeng, the monsoon may also bring rains to the following areas tonight until Sunday night: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calaiman and Cuyo Islands, and Antique.

Pagasa also reported that it expects Chedeng to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

FEATURED STORIES

“Ito na yung time period kung saan magsisimula na itong mag-recurve papalayo sa ating bansa,” said Villamil.

(This is the time period in which the typhoon will start to recurve, moving away from our country.)

Last spotted at 4 a.m at 875 km east of northern Luzon, Chedeng will remain far from the country’s landmass and will continue its slow north or northwest movement, according to the weather authority.

Chedeng will maintain its strength throughout this weekend before weakening on Monday. However, Pagasa has not ruled out the possibility that the typhoon slightly intensifies in the next 12 hours, noting that Chedeng will exit PAR under the typhoon category.

While no wind signals have been raised by the Pagasa, it warned that the typhoon-enhanced monsoon may bring “gusty conditions” over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the entirety of Visayas, Zambales, Bataan, Camiguin, and Dinagat Islands from Saturday night to Sunday.

No gale warnings have been raised for Saturday. However, Chedeng may bring moderate to rough waters— from 2-3.5 m in height— over the seaboards of extreme northern Luzon and eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Saturday:

ADVERTISEMENT

Luzon

Metro Manila: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 21 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Visayas

Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Mindanao

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

RELATED STORIES:

Chedeng to enhance ‘habagat’, rain expected in parts of Luzon – Pagasa

Typhoon Chedeng to exit PAR on Sunday evening at the earliest — Pagasa

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>