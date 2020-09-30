Pagasa: Cloud cluster east of PAR may develop into LPA; rain showers due

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is monitoring a cloud cluster east of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) that could develop into a low pressure area (LPA).

“Meron tayong nakikitang cloud cluster. Itong cloud cluster na nasa silangan ng PAR. Ito ay ating minomonitor dahil ito ay may potensyal na madevelop na isang tropical disturbance o LPA sa mga susunod na oras,” Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said in a weather forecast issued at 4 a.m. Thursday.

(We are monitoring a cloud cluster east of PAR. We are monitoring this because it has a potential of developing into a tropical disturbance or LPA in the next few hours.)

According to Pagasa’s forecast, the trough of another LPA outside PAR will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms most likely in the afternoon or evening.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

