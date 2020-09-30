Pagasa: Cloud cluster east of PAR may develop into LPA; rain showers due

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is monitoring a cloud cluster east of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) that could develop into a low pressure area (LPA).
“Meron tayong nakikitang cloud cluster. Itong cloud cluster na nasa silangan ng PAR. Ito ay ating minomonitor dahil ito ay may potensyal na madevelop na isang tropical disturbance o LPA sa mga susunod na oras,” Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said in a weather forecast issued at 4 a.m. Thursday.
(We are monitoring a cloud cluster east of PAR. We are monitoring this because it has a potential of developing into a tropical disturbance or LPA in the next few hours.)
FEATURED STORIES
According to Pagasa’s forecast, the trough of another LPA outside PAR will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms most likely in the afternoon or evening.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
gsg
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.