Pagasa: Cloudy skies, drizzle expected

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country, including Metro Manila, will experience light rains and cloudy skies Thursday due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa), in its latest weather bulletin, said the Caraga, Davao and Soccsksargen regions in Mindanao will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Pagasa said that no flash floods or landslides could be expected as a result of the expected rain showers.

Thursday’s temperature in Metro Manila will range from a low of 21 degrees Celsius to a high of 31 degrees Celsius.

