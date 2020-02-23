Pagasa: Cloudy skies, light rains to persist nationwide due to ‘amihan’, thunderstorms

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” is expected to bring cloudy skies and light rains to Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

In its early Monday weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said cloudy skies with light rains are expected in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.

Temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are expected in Visayas and Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.

The state weather bureau warned of possible flash floods and landslides in rain-affected affected areas.

Pagasa said the eastern section of the country and the rest of Northern Luzon will have strong northeast winds and rough (2.8 – 4.0 meters) coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough (1.2 – 3.1 meters) coastal waters, the state weather bureau added.

No weather disturbance is expected in the coming days.

