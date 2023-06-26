Pagasa: Cloudy Tuesday with possible isolated rain showers, thunderstorms

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) near eastern Luzon and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) are expected to trigger rain over several parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The state weather bureau, in its Monday afternoon bulletin, said the LPA was last spotted some 325 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes within the ITCZ.

It has a slim chance of developing into a storm.

“Dahil sa epekto pa rin ng ITCZ at LPA, magiging maulap ang kalangitan na may tiyansa ng kalat kalat na pagulan at thunderstorm sa Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) at Bicol region,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

(Due to the ITCZ and LPA, cloudy skies are expected with the possibility of scattered rain and thunderstorms in the Mimaropa and Bicol regions.)

“Samantala sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Metro Manila, magiging maganda ang panahon bukas pero may tiyansa pa rin ng mga localized thunderstorms,” he added.

(Meanwhile in the rest of Luzon including Metro Manila, generally fair weather will prevail with chances of localized thunderstorms.)

Cloudy skies will likewise prevail over the entire Visayas, along with the chances of scattered rain and thunderstorms, while Mindanao will experience generally fair weather with chances of rain due to localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Tuesday

Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

