Pagasa: Cloudy Tuesday with rain in Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rain are expected in the Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday due to the effects of a low- pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

[embedded content]

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres said the LPA may enter PAR on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

“Nanatiling mababa pa rin ang tiyansa na ito ay magiging isang ganap na bagyo, at posible itong pumasok ng PAR mamayang gabi o bukas,” said Torres.

FEATURED STORIES

(It still has a slim chance of intensifying further, but it could enter PAR tonight or tomorrow.)

Meanwhile, generally fair weather will continue over the majority of Luzon, while cloudy skies with rains should be expected over parts of the Bicol region due to the effects of the northeast monsoon.

No gale warning is currently raised over any of the country’s seaboards, but moderate to rough seas should be expected in the eastern part of the country.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Tuesday

Metro Manila: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 14 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 20 to 30 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>