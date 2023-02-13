Pagasa: Cloudy Tuesday with rain in Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rain are expected in the Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday due to the effects of a low- pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres said the LPA may enter PAR on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
“Nanatiling mababa pa rin ang tiyansa na ito ay magiging isang ganap na bagyo, at posible itong pumasok ng PAR mamayang gabi o bukas,” said Torres.
(It still has a slim chance of intensifying further, but it could enter PAR tonight or tomorrow.)
Meanwhile, generally fair weather will continue over the majority of Luzon, while cloudy skies with rains should be expected over parts of the Bicol region due to the effects of the northeast monsoon.
No gale warning is currently raised over any of the country’s seaboards, but moderate to rough seas should be expected in the eastern part of the country.
Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Tuesday
- Metro Manila: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 14 to 23 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 20 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 20 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
