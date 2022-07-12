Pagasa: Cloudy, wet Tuesday in Metro Manila, Southern Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will prevail in Metro Manila, Southern Luzon and the Visayas on Tuesday due to a low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” according to the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its early morning forecast, said the LPA was last monitored 420 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

It assured, however, that the LPA has slim chances of developing into a storm and is also expected to move closer towards the extreme Northern Luzon and the southern tip of Japan.

Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, however, warned that the LPA and the southwest monsoon will still affect most parts of the country.

“Dahil sa dalawang weather system, ngayong araw, inaasahan [natin] na maulap ang kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa Mimaropa (Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Bicol region, kasama na rin ang Metro Manila at Aurora,” he said.

(Today, cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in the Mimaropa, Calabarzon and Bicol regions, Metro Manila, and Aurora because of the two weather systems.)

The same weather conditions will likewise prevail in the entire Visayas region, Aurelio added, while generally fair weather with chances of isolated rains are expected in other parts of the country.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Tuesday:

Metro Manila — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio — 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao — 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay — 22 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro — 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga — 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

