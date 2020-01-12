Pagasa continues to monitor LPA as amihan affects N. Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – The northeast monsoon, or amihan, and a low-pressure area will affect the country’s weather for the next 24 hours according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 4 p.m. public weather forecast, the state weather bureau said it would continue to monitor a low-pressure area (LPA) located 670 kilometers east-southeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

While there is a low chance for the LPA, to develop into a tropical storm, its trough will bring cloudy skies and isolated rains with lightning and thunderstorms over eastern and central Visayas and Caraga region in Mindanao.

Western Visayas and other parts of Mindanao will have slightly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains in the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, the amihan will continue to bring cloudy skies and light rains over Northern Luzon, especially in the Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon.

Much of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have slightly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rains in the afternoon and evening.

