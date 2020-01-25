Pagasa: Easterlies to bring cloudy skies, rains

MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies will continue to affect the country, which will be experiencing scattered rains and cloudy skies in most parts, the state weather bureau said Saturday.
In a 4 p.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and Oriental Mindoro will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.
This may cause possible flashfloods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains, Pagasa said.
Meanwhile, cloudy skies with isolated rains will persist over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera and Administrative Region and Central Luzon due to easterlies.
Pagasa said easterlies will bring partly to cloudy skies with isolated rains to other areas in the country.
Edited by JPV
