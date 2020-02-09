Pagasa: Expect cloudy skies, light rains

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with light rains to the country on Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services (Pagasa).
In its 4 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Eastern Visayas and Caraga will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains, along with Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol region, the rest of Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, added the weather bureau.
