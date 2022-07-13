Pagasa: Expect cloudy skies, scattered rain showers on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have cloudy skies and scattered rain showers on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau reported that cloudy weather is expected over the entire Luzon, including Metro Manila, with chances of scattered rainshowers particularly in Northern Luzon and western portion of Southern Luzon.

“Paalala sa ating mga kababayan na mag-ingat at maging alerto sa mga posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa lalong-lalo na sa mga kababayan nating nakatira sa low-lying areas maging sa mga malapit sa mga ilog, sapa, at bulubunduking lugar,” Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castaneda said.

(Watch out for possible flooding and landslides especially in low-lying areas and near rivers and mountainous areas.)

Further, Pagasa said cloudy skies are expected over Western Visayas due to southwest monsoon.

The state weather bureau also reported that the rest of Visayas and the entire Mindanao region will have slightly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

LPA alert

Meanwhile, Pagasa said the low pressure area (LPA) it is monitoring was last spotted 115 kilometers east – northeast of Aparri, Cagayan.

Latest analysis shows that the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a storm in the next 48 hours.

The state weather bureau added that the LPA continues to move north and may swirl closer to the extreme Northern Luzon area.

