Pagasa: Expect cooler days ahead as ‘amihan’ brings cold winds in PH

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” may bring more chilly days as the air temperature drops in parts of the country due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday morning.

Pagasa weather specialist Ober Badrina said that Metro Manila and parts of Luzon will experience cold surges as the northeast monsoon intensifies.

“Medyo lumalakas din uli yung northeast monsoon kaya posible sa mga susunod na araw muling bubugso yung malalamig na temperatura sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon kasama na yung kamaynilaan at sa mga karatig na lalawigan,” said Badrina.

(The northeast monsoon is intensifying again and will bring cooler weather in large part of Luzon, including Metro Manila.)

Badrina also said that the trough or extension of the low-pressure area (LPA) continues to bring overcast skies and rains in large parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

He added that LPA will unlikely develop into a tropical cyclone and remains outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Meanwhile, Badrina said that a gale warning had been raised in Batanes, Babuyan Island, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

Below are the state weather service’s forecast temperatures in parts of the country for Wednesday:

Metro Manila: 20 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 14 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 18 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 19 to 29 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

