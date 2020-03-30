Pagasa: Expect fine, hot Monday weather nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair weather is expected across the country in the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.

In a weather update, Pagasa weather specialist Chris Perez said the easterlies, or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, continues to affect the country.

While fair weather is expected, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may still prevail, Pagasa added.

Temperature in Metro Manila will range from a low of 25 degrees Celsius to a high of 35 degrees Celsius later in the afternoon.

“Hangga’t maaari iwasan nating lumabas ng mga gantong oras kung wala naman tayong importanteng gagawin para makaiwas sa posibleng stress na dulot nga ng nitong sobrang init ng araw sa mga ganitong oras,” Perez said.

(As much as possible, avoid going out during the said period to prevent possible stress due to the hot weather).

For the Visayas, hot and humid weather is expected with temperatures across the island ranging to a high of 30 degrees Celsius.

In Mindanao, hot and humid weather will likewise prevail.