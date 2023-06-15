Pagasa: Expect rainy Friday in Palawan, VisMin due to ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the southern portion of the Philippines, said the state weather bureau on Friday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Weather Specialist Daniel Villamil, in a public weather forecast, said ITCZ is particularly affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Patuloy ang pag-iral nitong ITCZ sa southern portion ng ating bansa – dito sa areas ng Palawan, Visayas, at Mindanao. Itong pinaka maaapektuhan ng ITCZ ay ang central at eastern sections ng Mindanao,” said Villamil.

(ITCZ continues to prevail in the southern portion of our country – especially here in the areas of Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao. It will mostly affect the central and eastern sections of Mindanao)

ITCZ is a weather system that forms when winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet or converge.

Meanwhile, amid the slight weakening of the southwest monsoon, the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, may expect fairer weather conditions compared to what was experienced in the previous days.

Villamil, however, clarified that residents of mainland Luzon may still experience scattered rains in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.

No weather disturbance is expected to affect or enter the country’s area of responsibility within the forecast period.