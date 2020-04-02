Pagasa: Fair Friday weather nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country will experience hot and humid weather anew with cloudy skies and isolated rain showers on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will experience cloudy skies with episodes of isolated light rains due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers mostly in the eastern section either due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

No low pressure area or any weather disturbance is being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

FEATURED STORIES

Pagasa said this condition may prevail in the next three days.

Temperature range in Metro Manila will be from 24 to 34 degree Celsius, Tagaytay City from 21 to 32 degree Celsius, Puerto Princesa City from 25 to 33 degree Celsius, Legazpi City from 25 to 32 degree Celsius, Tuguegarao City from 25 to 37 degree Celsius, Laoag City from 24 to 32 degree Celsius, and Baguio from 16 to 26 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, in the Visayas, the temperature range will be from 26 to 32 degree Celsius in Iloilo, 24 to 31 degree Celsius in Tacloban, and 26 to 33 degree Celsius in Cebu.

In Mindanao, the temperature range will be from 25 to 35 degree Celsius in Davao, 22 to 31 degree Celsius in Cagayan De Oro, and 23 to 34 degree Celsius in Zamboanga.

Pagasa said the extreme northern Luzon may experience moderate to rough sea conditions, while slight to moderate sea conditions are expected in the rest of the country.

[embedded content]

GSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ