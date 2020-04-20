Pagasa: Fair Monday weather nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — The country will have generally fair weather with isolated rain showers on Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In the weather bureau’s 4 a.m.update, weather specialist Ana Clauren said there is no low pressure area being monitored in the Philippine Area of Responsibility that could affect the weather condition in the country in the next three to the five days.

She said Luzon will have fair weather, but rain showers are possible in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.

The Visayas will experience hot and humid weather, according to Clauren.

“Mainit at maalinsangan ang panahon at may posibilidad ng pulu-pulong pag-ulan pagdating ng hapon at ng gabi (It will experience hot and humid weather with possible isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening),” she said.

Clauren said the Caraga and Davao regions in Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers due to the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.

“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Mindanao ay bahagyang maulap hanggang maulap ang kalangitan ngunit may posibilidad pa rin po ng pulu-pulong pag-ulan, pagkidlat, at pagkulog,” she added.

(The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possibilities of isolated rains and thunderstorms.)

No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.

The wind and coastal water conditions in the country will be light to moderate, according to Clauren.

Forecast temperature range in key cities /areas:



Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 26 to 38 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

