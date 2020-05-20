Pagasa: Fair Thursday weather nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair weather, with possible isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail in most parts of the country on Thursday, to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

“Sa Metro Manila, at nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon asahan pa rin natin ang maaliwalas na panahon na may posibilidad pa rin ng pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog o ‘yung mga isolated thunderstorms bunga ng ating easterlies,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said in a 4 a.m. weather update.

ADVERTISEMENT

(In Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, we can expect fair weather with possibilities of rains or isolated thunderstorms due to easterlies.)

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to a frontal system.

FEATURED STORIES

It will be hot and humid in the Visayas and Mindanao, with chances of isolated thunderstorms also in the afternoon or evening.

Pagasa is not monitoring any weather disturbance that could affect the weather condition in the country in the next two to three days, according to Mendoza.

No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.

“Para sa mga mangingisda at gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat, wala tayong nakataas na gale warning sa kasalukuyan kaya’t ligtas pa rin silang makakapalaot sa anumang baybaying dagat ng ating bansa,” added Mendoza.

(To fishermen and those with small vessels, we have not raised a gale warning so sea travel is safe.)

Forecast temperature range in key cities:

Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius



ADVERTISEMENT

[embedded content]

GSG

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ