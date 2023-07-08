Pagasa: Fair, warm Sunday in most parts of PH

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines – It will be a warm Sunday in most parts of the country on Sunday with possible isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday afternoon.

“Mainit at maalinsangang panahon ang inaasahan natin sa buong Luzon bukas, kasama na ang Metro Manila,” said Pagasa weather forecaster Ana Clauren – Jorda.

(It will be hot and humid tomorrow in Luzon, including Metro Manila.)

Thunderstorms and rain showers, however, are possible in Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) regions.

“Sa Visayas at Mindanao, partikular sa Eastern at Central Visayas, sa may Caraga region at Northern Mindanao, makulimlim ang panahon bukas na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan dulot ng easterlies at intertropical convergence zone,” added Clauren – Jorda.

(In the Visayas and Mindanao, particularly in Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga region and Northern Mindanao, it will be cloudy with scattered rain showers due to the easterlies and ITCZ.)

“Sa Western Visayas and the rest of Mindanao ay maaliwalas ang panahon lalo na sa umaga hanggang tanghali, pero asahan pa rin and pulo-pulong pag-ulan pag sapit ng hapon at gabi.”

(In Western Visayas and the rest of Mindanao, fair weather is expected, but scattered rain showers are possible. in the afternoon and evening.)

The state weather bureau added that no gale warning is in effect and no low-pressure area is being monitored in and around the Philippine area of responsibility.

