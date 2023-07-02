Pagasa: Fair, warm weather with isolated rain showers on Sunday, next 3 days

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair, warm weather with possible rain showers are expected on Sunday and in the next three days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The state weather bureau, in its early morning bulletin, said no low-pressure area or storm is being monitored in and around the Philippine area of responsibility, but rain showers due to localized thunderstorms are expected nationwide in the afternoon and evening.

“Para naman sa magiging taya ng panahon ngayong araw, buong Luzon ay makakaranas ng generally fair weather conditions for the next 24 hours at mga panandaliang ulan sa bahagi ng Bicol region, sa mga areas Camarines Sur and Catanduanes,” Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said.

(Luzon will have generally fair weather conditions for the next 24 hours with brief rains in the Bicol region, particularly in Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.)

“Sa susunod na tatlong araw ay magpapatuloy itong fair weather conditions o mainit at maalinsangan na may tsansa pa rin ng pagulan na dala ng thunderstorms lalo na sa hapon hanggang sa gabi,” he added.

(In the next three days, fair, hot, and humid weather conditions will continue with possible rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.)

Cloudy skies and rains due to the intertropical convergence zone, Villamil said, are possible in Mindanao’s northern and eastern portions starting by Monday.

No gale warning was raised over any of the country’s seaboards.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Sunday

Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

