Pagasa: Fair, warm weather with isolated rain showers on Sunday, next 3 days

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair, warm weather with possible rain showers are expected on Sunday and in the next three days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
The state weather bureau, in its early morning bulletin, said no low-pressure area or storm is being monitored in and around the Philippine area of responsibility, but rain showers due to localized thunderstorms are expected nationwide in the afternoon and evening.
“Para naman sa magiging taya ng panahon ngayong araw, buong Luzon ay makakaranas ng generally fair weather conditions for the next 24 hours at mga panandaliang ulan sa bahagi ng Bicol region, sa mga areas Camarines Sur and Catanduanes,” Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said.
FEATURED STORIES
(Luzon will have generally fair weather conditions for the next 24 hours with brief rains in the Bicol region, particularly in Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.)
“Sa susunod na tatlong araw ay magpapatuloy itong fair weather conditions o mainit at maalinsangan na may tsansa pa rin ng pagulan na dala ng thunderstorms lalo na sa hapon hanggang sa gabi,” he added.
(In the next three days, fair, hot, and humid weather conditions will continue with possible rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.)
Cloudy skies and rains due to the intertropical convergence zone, Villamil said, are possible in Mindanao’s northern and eastern portions starting by Monday.
No gale warning was raised over any of the country’s seaboards.
Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Sunday
- Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 16 to 26 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
gsg
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.