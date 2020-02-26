Pagasa: Fair weather with cloudy skies, on and off drizzles nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair weather with cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected to prevail nationwide on Thursday due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan” and localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said.

Thev Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its 4a.m. weather bulletin said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to the “amihan.”

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will prevail in the Visayas and Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides in areas affected by rain showers.

Extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have rough (2.5 to 4.0 meters) coastal waters while moderate to rough (1,2. to 2.8 meters) conditions are expected in other coastal areas of the country.

