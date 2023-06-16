Pagasa: Fair weekend weather with possible rain showers

MANILA, Philippines — Fair weather with possible isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening are expected in Luzon over the weekend, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Satellite images from Pagasa’s weather update on Friday afternoon showed that only thin clouds moving over the landmass of Luzon.

In Palawan, the Visayas, and parts of Mindanao, rains are expected as thick cloud bands move along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) over Mindananao.

“Patuloy pa ring nakaka-apekto ang [ITCZ] sa bahagi ng Palawan, Visayas, at Mindanao kaya asahan natin ang mataas na tsansa ng mga pag-ulan sa nabanggit na lugar ngayong hapon at mamayang gabi,” Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said.

(The ITCZ continues to affect parts of Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao that’s why we can expect a high chance of rains for the areas mentioned, from this afternoon up to nighttime.)

“Pero dito po sa Metro Manila, sa nalalabing bahagi pa ng Luzon, generally fair weather condition pa rin po tayo ngayong hapon, ngunit mataas pa rin ang tsansa ng pulo-pulong pag-ulan dala ng localized thunderstorms,” she added.

(In Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, generally fair weather is expected, but there is also a high chance of isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.)

It will be warm and humid on Saturday, Pagasa added, with temperatures playing between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila and Laoag, 27 to 35 degrees Celsius in Tuguegarao, 26 to 33 degrees Celsius in Legazpi, 18 to 25 degrees Celsius in Baguio, 23 to 31 degrees Celsius in Tagaytay and 25 to 32 degrees Celsius in Puerto Princesa.

In the Visayas, Cebu is fortecast to have a temperature range of from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, Tacloban with 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, and Iloilo 25 to 34 degrees Celsius.

In Mindanao, slightly lower temperatures are expected, at 26 to 31 degrees Celsius in Davao, 24 to 31 degrees Celsius in Cagayan de Oro, and 24 to 33 degrees Celsius in Zamboanga.

Pagasa said no gale warning has been raised over any of the country’s seaboards.

