Pagasa: Fine, warm weather nationwide; LPA exiting PAR

MANILA, Philippines —Luzon will have generally fair and warm weather the low pressure area (LPA), which was once Tropical Depression Ambo, is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at midday Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Visayas and Mindanao will likewise have hot and humid weather, Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said in a 4 a.m. weather update.
He added that localized thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon or evening nationwide.
“Wala tayong binabantayang sama ng panahon na posibleng mabuo o pumasok sa PAR (We are not monitoring any weather disturbance that could develop or enter PAR)in the next 3 to 5 days,” said Rojas.
FEATURED STORIES
A separate weather bulletin from Pagasa issued early Monday morning, meanwhile, showed Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.
No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.
Moderate to strong coastal water conditions will be experienced in Northern Luzon, while light to moderate conditions will prevail in the rest of the country.
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 21 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 28 to 34 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
[embedded content]
GSG
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.