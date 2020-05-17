Pagasa: Fine, warm weather nationwide; LPA exiting PAR

MANILA, Philippines —Luzon will have generally fair and warm weather the low pressure area (LPA), which was once Tropical Depression Ambo, is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at midday Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Visayas and Mindanao will likewise have hot and humid weather, Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said in a 4 a.m. weather update.

He added that localized thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon or evening nationwide.

“Wala tayong binabantayang sama ng panahon na posibleng mabuo o pumasok sa PAR (We are not monitoring any weather disturbance that could develop or enter PAR)in the next 3 to 5 days,” said Rojas.

A separate weather bulletin from Pagasa issued early Monday morning, meanwhile, showed Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.

Moderate to strong coastal water conditions will be experienced in Northern Luzon, while light to moderate conditions will prevail in the rest of the country.

Forecast temperature range in key cities:

Metro Manila: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 21 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 28 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

