Pagasa: Flood, landslides possible during intense downpour due to ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Wednesday cautioned the public against possible flash floods and landslides due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Weather Specialist Patrick Del Mundo said the ITCZ is particularly affecting Palawan and Mindanao.

“Sa Palawan ay magkakaroon ng pag-ulan, pag-kidlat, at pagkulog dulot ng epekto ng ITCZ,” said Del Mundo in a public weather forecast.

(In Palawan, there will be rain, lightning, and thunder due to the effects of the ITCZ.)

“Sa Visayas at Mindanao, inaasahan na magkakaroon ng pag-ulan [specifically] in parts of Zamboanga Peninsula, northern Mindanao, and BARMM throughout the day,” he furthered.

(Rain showers in Visayas and Mindanao, specifically in parts of Zamboanga Peninsula, northern Mindanao, and BARRM, are expected throughout the day.)

Del Mundo stressed that severe thunderstorms may occur, warning the public, specifically residents of Mindanao, against rain-induced hazards such as flooding and landslides.

The effects of ITCZ will continue to prevail in Palawan and the western sections of Mindanao including Zamboanga Peninsula, northern Mindanao, and BARMM in the next three days according to Pagasa.

The ITCZ is a weather system that forms when winds from the Northern and Southern hemispheres converge, producing rain-bearing clouds and thunderstorms.

In the next 24-hour period, the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, may expect fair weather conditions with possibility of rain showers in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will experience its longest day and shortest night of the year on Wednesday in line with the occurrence of an astronomical phenomenon called June Solstice.

