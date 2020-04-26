Pagasa forecast: Hot Monday with cloudy skies, isolated rains

MANILA, Philippines —Hot, humid weather, along with cloudy skies and isolated rain showers in the afternoon or evening are expected in most parts of the country on Monday, based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa) latest forecast.
Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the northeasterly surface windflow.
For the rest of Luzon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening are expected, said Pagasa weather specialist Sheilla Reyes said in a 4 a.m. weather update.
In the Visayas, fair weather is likewise expected except for isolated rain showers that may occur in the afternoon or evening.
FEATURED STORIES
The Davao and Soccsksargen regions, along with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorm due to the ITCZ, according to Reyes.
“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Mindanao, inaasahan po natin ang bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap na kalangitan. Ibig sabihin po magandang panahon din po ang mararanasan in the next 24 hours maliban na lamang sa mga isolated na pag-ulan o thunderstorms,” she added.
(For the rest of Mindanao, we can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies. This means there will also be fair weather in the region in the next 24 hours except for isolated rains or thunderstorms.)
No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.
Forecast temperature range in key cities
Metro Manila: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 37 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
GSG
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.