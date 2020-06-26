Pagasa Friday forecast: Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers nationwide

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies, isolated ran showers and thunderstorms will prevail nationwide due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.

The ITCZ will affect he Bicol and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) regions in Luzon as well as the Visayas and Mindanao, while localized thunderstorms will affect Metro Manila and other parts of the country, Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. wether bulletin.

Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said there is no weather disturbance currently being monitored by the weather bureau.

“Ngayong araw hanggang Sunday, wala po tayong inaasahang mabubuong sama ng panahon o LPA sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

(From today until Sunday, there is no weather disturbance or LPA expected to develop inside the PAR.)

Forecast temperature range in key cities:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Olongapo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Lipa City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City and Bacolod City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Valencia City: 19 to 29 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

