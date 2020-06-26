Pagasa Friday forecast: Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers nationwide

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies, isolated ran showers and thunderstorms will prevail nationwide due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.
The ITCZ will affect he Bicol and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) regions in Luzon as well as the Visayas and Mindanao, while localized thunderstorms will affect Metro Manila and other parts of the country, Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. wether bulletin.
Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said there is no weather disturbance currently being monitored by the weather bureau.
FEATURED STORIES
“Ngayong araw hanggang Sunday, wala po tayong inaasahang mabubuong sama ng panahon o LPA sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.
(From today until Sunday, there is no weather disturbance or LPA expected to develop inside the PAR.)
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Olongapo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Lipa City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City and Bacolod City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Valencia City: 19 to 29 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
gsg
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.