Pagasa Friday forecast: Scattered rains, cloudy skies due to ‘amihan’

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies and rains over Luzon, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said cloudy skies with scattered rains are expected in the Bicol region, Aurora and Quezon.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains likewise due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms may occur, Pagasa warned.

The state weather bureau added that moderate to strong northeast to east winds and moderate to rough (1.5 – 3.5 meters) coastal waters are expected.

