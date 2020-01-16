Pagasa Friday weather forecast: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain

MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau on Friday said cloudy skies with intermittent rain showers are expected in most parts of the country.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the northeast monsoon or “amihan” continues to affect Luzon.

The “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

Batangas and Cavite, which are affected by volcanic activity of the Taal volcano, are expected to have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the “amihan”.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

