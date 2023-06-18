Pagasa: Generally fair Sunday weather with a chance of rain

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair weather with possible isolated rain showers will prevail in most parts of Luzon, while cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in the Visayas and Mindanao due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.
The ITCZ, Pagasa said, will affect most parts of Mindanao and may trigger the formation of a low-pressure area (LPA) near the region.
FEATURED STORIES
“Sa kasalukuyan wala din tayong minomonitor na sama ng panahon na maaring makaapekto dito sa ating bansa ngunit dahil umiiral nga ang ITCZ ay hindi natin inaalis yung posibilidad na sa mga susunod na araw ay posibleng LPA na mabuo dito sa bandang bahagi ng Mindanao,” Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said in a morning weather forecast.
(Currently, we are not monitoring any weather disturbance that may affect the country, but because of the ITCZ, an LPA may form in the Mindanao area in the coming days.)
“Dito sa buong bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na ang Metro Manila ay generally fair weather condition ang mararanasan, medyo mainit po yung mararanasan na panahon ngunit meron pa ring tsansa ng mga isolated na pagulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog lalo na sa hapon at gabi dulot ng localized thunderstorms,” she added.
(In most parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, generally, fair weather conditions will prevail, it will be warm, but there is still a chance of isolated rain showers, lightning, and thunder, especially in the afternoon and evening due to localized thunderstorms.)
Meanwhile, no gale warning was hoisted over any of the country’s seaboards.
Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Sunday:
- Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 18 to 25 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 25 to 37 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
gsg
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.