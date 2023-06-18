Pagasa: Generally fair Sunday weather with a chance of rain

ADVERTISEMENT

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair weather with possible isolated rain showers will prevail in most parts of Luzon, while cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in the Visayas and Mindanao due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

The ITCZ, Pagasa said, will affect most parts of Mindanao and may trigger the formation of a low-pressure area (LPA) near the region.

“Sa kasalukuyan wala din tayong minomonitor na sama ng panahon na maaring makaapekto dito sa ating bansa ngunit dahil umiiral nga ang ITCZ ay hindi natin inaalis yung posibilidad na sa mga susunod na araw ay posibleng LPA na mabuo dito sa bandang bahagi ng Mindanao,” Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said in a morning weather forecast.

(Currently, we are not monitoring any weather disturbance that may affect the country, but because of the ITCZ, an LPA may form in the Mindanao area in the coming days.)

“Dito sa buong bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na ang Metro Manila ay generally fair weather condition ang mararanasan, medyo mainit po yung mararanasan na panahon ngunit meron pa ring tsansa ng mga isolated na pagulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog lalo na sa hapon at gabi dulot ng localized thunderstorms,” she added.

(In most parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, generally, fair weather conditions will prevail, it will be warm, but there is still a chance of isolated rain showers, lightning, and thunder, especially in the afternoon and evening due to localized thunderstorms.)

Meanwhile, no gale warning was hoisted over any of the country’s seaboards.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Sunday:

Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 18 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

