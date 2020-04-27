Pagasa: Generally fair weather, cloudy skies expected; ITCZ affecting Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Southern Mindanao, particularly in the provinces of Sarangani and Davao Occidental, on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Over in Luzon, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow, Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said in a 4 a.m. weather update.

For the rest of Luzon including Metro Manila, the skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy.

“Maganda po ‘yung panahon natin, and then expect nga lang ‘yung isolated na pag-ulan pagdating ng hapon at gabi (We will have fair weather but expect isolated rains in the afternoon or evening),” Bulquerin said.

Fair weather with with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening are also expected in the Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.

No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.

“Malaya naman pong makakalayag ang mga kababayan nating mangingisda o ‘yung may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat (Fishermen and those with small fishing vessels can freely venture out to sea),” said Bulquerin.

Forecast temperature range in key cities

Metro Manila: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao City: 26 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

