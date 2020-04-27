Pagasa: Generally fair weather, cloudy skies expected; ITCZ affecting Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Southern Mindanao, particularly in the provinces of Sarangani and Davao Occidental, on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Over in Luzon, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow, Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said in a 4 a.m. weather update.
For the rest of Luzon including Metro Manila, the skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy.
“Maganda po ‘yung panahon natin, and then expect nga lang ‘yung isolated na pag-ulan pagdating ng hapon at gabi (We will have fair weather but expect isolated rains in the afternoon or evening),” Bulquerin said.
FEATURED STORIES
For Visayas and the rest of Mindanao, the weather will also be
Fair weather with with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening are also expected in the Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.
No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.
“Malaya naman pong makakalayag ang mga kababayan nating mangingisda o ‘yung may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat (Fishermen and those with small fishing vessels can freely venture out to sea),” said Bulquerin.
Forecast temperature range in key cities
Metro Manila: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao City: 26 to 37 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
[embedded content]
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.