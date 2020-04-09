Pagasa: Hot, humid Good Friday with possible rain showers

MANILA, Philippines — Hot and humid weather will prevail anew nationwide on Good Friday due to the easterlies or warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau added that the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with episodes of isolated rain showers.

No weather disturbance is currently being monitored near or within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Wind and coastal conditions in extreme northern Luzon will be moderate to strong, and will be light to moderate in the rest of the country.

Forecast temperature range in key cities /areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 21 to 29 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

