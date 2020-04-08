Pagasa: Hot, humid Maundy Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — It will be a hot and humid Maundy Thursday nationwide due to the easterlies, the state weather bureau said.

“Sa kasalukuyan, easterlies pa rin po ang prevailing weather system natin, kaya’t tuluyan po tayong makakaranas ng mainit at maalinsagang panahon,” weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said in the 4 a.m. live weather update of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

(As of now, the Easterlies is still the prevailing weather system, that is why we will still experience hot and humid weather.)

Due to the easterlies, Bulquerin added that partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rains are possible in Metro Manila and the rest of the country in the afternoon and evening.

“Wala rin tayong nakikitang namumuong sama ng panahon o [low-pressure area] LPA na maaring makaapekto sa atin bansa,” added Bulquerin.

(We also do not see any build-up of a weather disturbance or LPA that may affect our country.)

