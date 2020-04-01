Pagasa: Hot, humid Thursday with possible isolated rains nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — The country will experience hot and humid weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will experience isolated light rains due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience isolated rain showers either due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Currently, no low pressure area or is being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Temperature range in Metro Manila will be from 25 to 34 degree Celsius, Tagaytay City from 21 to 32 degree Celsius, Puerto Princesa City from 25 to 33 degree Celsius, Legazpi City from 26 to 32 degree Celsius, Tuguegarao City from 24 to 36 degree Celsius, Laoag City from 24 to 32 degree Celsius, and Baguio City from 16 to 26 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, in the Visayas, the temperature range will be from 26 to 33 degree Celsius degree Celsius in Iloilo, 25 to 32 degree Celsius in Tacloban, and 25 to 32 degree Celsius in Cebu.

In Mindanao, the temperature range will be from 25 to 35 degree Celsius in Davao, 24 to 31 in Cagayan De Oro, and 23 to 34 in Zamboanga.

Pagasa has raised a gale warning over the extreme northern Luzon.

Affected areas are Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, and the northern portion of Ilocos such as Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, and Pasuquin.

The agency warned that waves may reach 3.4 meters.

