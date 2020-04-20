Pagasa: Hot, humid Tuesday with possible rain showers nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — It will be another hot and humid day as the easterlies or warm wind from the Pacific Ocean will affect the country, the state weather bureau said.
“Within 24 hours magandang panahon pa rin po sa Metro Manila at yung malaking bahagi ng Luzon. Fair weather po tayo. Generally maaraw po ‘yung panahon natin, bahagyang maulap hanggang maulap ang kalangitan,” said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin.
(Within 24 hours, there will be fair weather in Metro Manila and a big portion of Luzon. There will be fair weather. Generally it will be hot, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies.)
In its Tuesday morning weather update, Pagasa reported that Easstern Visayas and the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands in Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
FEATURED STORIES
Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers may prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of the country either due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.
Bulquerin added that there is no low pressure area being monitored in and around the country.
No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.
Coastal waters will be light to moderate.
Forecast temperature range in key cities
Metro Manila: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 37 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Iloilo: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
GSG
[embedded content]
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.