Pagasa: Hot, humid Tuesday with possible rain showers nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — It will be another hot and humid day as the easterlies or warm wind from the Pacific Ocean will affect the country, the state weather bureau said.

“Within 24 hours magandang panahon pa rin po sa Metro Manila at yung malaking bahagi ng Luzon. Fair weather po tayo. Generally maaraw po ‘yung panahon natin, bahagyang maulap hanggang maulap ang kalangitan,” said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin.

(Within 24 hours, there will be fair weather in Metro Manila and a big portion of Luzon. There will be fair weather. Generally it will be hot, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies.)

In its Tuesday morning weather update, Pagasa reported that Easstern Visayas and the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands in Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers may prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of the country either due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Bulquerin added that there is no low pressure area being monitored in and around the country.

No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.

Coastal waters will be light to moderate.

Forecast temperature range in key cities



Metro Manila: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

