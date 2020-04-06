Pagasa: Hot, humid Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country will experience hot and humid weather on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.
Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will experience cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.
Pagasa said that currently, there is no low pressure area is being monitored near or within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
FEATURED STORIES
Temperature range forecast in key cities / provinces
Metro Manila: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius.
Coastal waters in the extreme northern Luzon will be moderate to strong, according to Pagasa, and light to moderate in the rest of the country.
[embedded content]
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.