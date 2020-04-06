Pagasa: Hot, humid Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country will experience hot and humid weather on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will experience cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Pagasa said that currently, there is no low pressure area is being monitored near or within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Temperature range forecast in key cities / provinces

Metro Manila: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Coastal waters in the extreme northern Luzon will be moderate to strong, according to Pagasa, and light to moderate in the rest of the country.