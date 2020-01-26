Trending Now

Pagasa: Isolated rain showers expected on Monday

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Pagasa: Isolated rain showers expected on Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Isolated rain showers are expected in Metro Manila and most parts of the country due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said Monday.

In its weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned of possible flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Pagasa said the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will affect Northern Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated lights rains will prevail over Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Cagayan Valley.

FEATURED STORIES

GSG

Click here for more weather related news.”

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top