Pagasa: Isolated rain showers expected on Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Isolated rain showers are expected in Metro Manila and most parts of the country due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said Monday.
In its weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned of possible flash floods or landslides in affected areas.
Meanwhile, Pagasa said the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will affect Northern Luzon.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated lights rains will prevail over Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Cagayan Valley.
