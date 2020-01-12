Pagasa issues thunderstorm advisory for Metro Manila, nearby areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued on Sunday evening a thunderstorm advisory for Metro Manila, Rizal, Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite.

In its advisory issued at 7:32 p.m., Pagasa said moderate rain showers with lightning and strong winds are expected in the said areas for the next three hours. Nearby areas may also be affected.

Aside from Metro Manila and Rizal province, affected areas include Agoncillo, Laurel, Tanauan, and Talisay in Batangas; Calamba, Cabuyao, and Santa Rosa in Laguna; and Silang, Dasmarinas, and Tagaytay in Cavite.

These provinces are also currently experiencing heavy ashfall after Taal Volcano spewed ash in a phreatic eruption this afternoon.

READ: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1211871/taal-volcano-erupts

Pagasa advised residents of affected areas to monitor the latest weather updates and take precautionary measures against possible flash floods and landslides.

