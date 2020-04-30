Pagasa: ITCZ affecting Mindanao; Fair weather in Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
A low pressure area is also being monitored by Pagasa and was last spotted 695 kilometers east southeast of Davao City, according to the weather bureau’s 4 a.m. bulletin.
“Sa ngayon po nananatiling mababa ‘yung tsansa na magdevelop ito into a tropical depression. Itong Low Pressure Area ay nakapaloob sa ITCZ na nakakaapekto sa buong Mindanao,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.
(There is still a low chance that this will develop into a tropical depression. This Low Pressure Area is embedded in the ITCZ that is affecting the weather condition in the entire Mindanao.)
FEATURED STORIES
Meanwhile, Luzon and Visayas will have fair weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies, as well as episodes of isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening.
No gale warning has been raised by Pagasa.
Forecast temperature range in key cities
Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
[embedded content]
GSG
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.