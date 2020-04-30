Pagasa: ITCZ affecting Mindanao; Fair weather in Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

A low pressure area is also being monitored by Pagasa and was last spotted 695 kilometers east southeast of Davao City, according to the weather bureau’s 4 a.m. bulletin.

“Sa ngayon po nananatiling mababa ‘yung tsansa na magdevelop ito into a tropical depression. Itong Low Pressure Area ay nakapaloob sa ITCZ na nakakaapekto sa buong Mindanao,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

(There is still a low chance that this will develop into a tropical depression. This Low Pressure Area is embedded in the ITCZ that is affecting the weather condition in the entire Mindanao.)

Meanwhile, Luzon and Visayas will have fair weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies, as well as episodes of isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

No gale warning has been raised by Pagasa.

Forecast temperature range in key cities

Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

