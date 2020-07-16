Pagasa: ITCZ to cause rain over parts of Palawan, Visayas on July 17

MANILA, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring rains and thunderstorms in some areas in Palawan and the Visayas on Friday, July 17, the state weather bureau said.

According to the 4:00 p.m. Thursday weather update of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), other parts of Mimaropa or Region IV-B plus Mindanao’s northern parts like Cagayan de Oro and Zamboanga will also likely feel the ITCZ’s effects in the next 24 hours.

Parts of Luzon, on the other hand, including Metro Manila, will experience generally fair weather with a chance of rain due to localized thunderstorms especially by Friday afternoon and night.

“Ating pinapayuhan ang ating mga kababayan na ngayong panahon ng tag-ulan ay malaki ang tsansa ng mga matitinding thunderstorms at may panganib po ‘yang dulot gaya ng lightning strikes at biglaang buhos ng malalakas na pag-ulan,” weather specialist Joey Figuracion said.

(We are advising the public that during this rainy season, there is a big chance for severe thunderstorms and it may cause dangers such as lightning strikes and sudden downpour.)

“Maaari din pong magdulot ng pag-guho ng lupa lalo na sa mga prone areas,” he added.

(This can also lead to landslides especially in landslide-prone areas.)

Meanwhile, Pagasa said temperatures in Metro Manila will be 25°C to 34°C while Baguio will experience around 16°C to 25°C climate. Cebu City’s temperature, on the other hand, will play from 25°C to 32°C, and Davao City around 25°C to 32°C. Jim Mendoza, trainee

