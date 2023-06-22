Pagasa: ITCZ to still cause rain, thunderstorms over parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers will persist in parts of the country due to the intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ.

This is the latest forecast from the state weather bureau’s 4 a.m. bulletin on Friday, noting that the effects of the ITCZ will be felt specifically in Palawan, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, northern section of Mindanao, and Caraga.

“Partikular sa Palawan, Visayas, at northern section ng Mindanao ay patuloy na makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na mag pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pag kidlat. Ngayong [umaga] pa lang sa ilang bahagi ng Western Visayas, partikular na sa northern section ng Panay Island, ay may naitala na tayong thunderstorm activity,” said Daniel Villamil, a weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

(Particularly, Palawan, Visayas, and the northern section of Mindanao will continue to experience cloudy skies with rain, thunder, and lightning. Just this [morning] in some parts of Western Visayas, particularly in the northern section of Panay Island, we already recorded thunderstorm activity.)

He recommended residents in these areas stay vigilant against threats of flash floods and landslides, especially if rain is unceasing.

In Metro Manila and for the rest of the country, Pagasa said hot and humid weather conditions will reign on Friday although isolated and infrequent precipitation may still occur due to localized thunderstorms.

“Sa ngayon ay wala pa tayong minomonitor na low pressure area o sama ng panahon sa loob at labas ng Philippine area of responsibility na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa sa mga susunod na araw,” Villamil furthered, but Pagasa on Thursday said they are not ruling out the possibility of an LPA to develop in the coming days.

(Right now we are not monitoring any low pressure area or bad weather inside and outside the Philippine area of ​​responsibility that could affect our country in the next few days.)

READ: LPA likely to form in the coming days – Pagasa

Pagasa likewise issued the predicted temperature ranges in key cities and areas across the country on Friday, as follows:

Metro Manila: 25°C to 35°C

Baguio City: 17°C to 25°C

Laoag: 25°C to 33°C

Tuguegarao: 27°C to 37°C

Legazpi City: 26°C to 33°C

Puerto Princesa City: 24°C to 31°C

Kalayaan Islands: 25°C to 31°C

Iloilo City: 26°C to 32°C

Cebu: 26°C to 32°C

Tacloban City: 24°C to 32°C

Cagayan de Oro City: 24°C to 32°C

Zamboanga City: 24°C to 32°C

Davao City: 25°C to 32°C

