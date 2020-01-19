Pagasa: Light rains, cloudy skies expected in Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Scattered rain showers, thunderstorms and cloudy skies are expected in Luzon and Visayas on Monday, the state weather bureau said Monday.

In its 4 a.m update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal Quezon), Bicol region, Aurora, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Intermittent strong winds, especially in coastal and mountainous areas are possible, Pagasa added.

The northeast monsoon will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Metro Manila, the Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the Visayas due to the tail-end of a cold front, Pagasa said.

The tail-end of a cold front, Pagasa added, will also bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in the Samar provinces.

The state weather bureau warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains in the affected areas.

Pagasa said Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough (2.1 – 4.0 meters) seas.

